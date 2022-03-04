Liverpool Team News vs West Ham: Matip, Firmino, Thiago, Jones

Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Norwich. Now there focus returns to the Premier League, where they have a key match as they aim to keep pace in the title race.
Liverpool are second in the table with 60 points, six behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. The Reds welcome West Ham on Saturday, who are fifth in the table with 45 points. They are two points out of fourth. West Ham topped Liverpool 3-2 in early November.
Liverpool vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 5 March 2022 5.30 PM
Where is it? Anfield, Liverpool
Team News: Liverpool West Ham
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham
Who’s in form? Liverpool (WWWDW) West Ham (WDDWL)
What are the odds? Liverpool (-320) West Ham (+900) Draw (+475)
Injury News
Liverpool are a little banged up, with five players on the injury report, but none are deemed too serious.
Joel Matip is definitely out, suffering with an illness that has forced him to miss some training. Thiago is also out after getting a tight hamstring in the warm-up of the Carabao Cup final. Jurgen Klopp said this week that he doesn’t expect Thiago out long, and he may be back by the end of next week.
Roberto Firmino is also out against West Ham. The Brazilian is working his way back from a muscle injury, but may be available for the Champions League match with Inter next week.
Curtis Jones was taken off after a half against Norwich as a precaution. Naby Keita also has a nagging injury that has forced him to miss some training. Both midfielders are late fitness tests Saturday.
Klopp’s contract status remains the same
Jurgen Klopp has long said that he will step aside when his contract runs out in 2024. Liverpool fans got their hopes up that the German boss may stay longer when he implied mid-week he could extend his contract, but he clarified those remarks.
“The plan is still the same,” Klopp said. “I realized when I gave the answer. I thought ‘oh god,’ but I couldn’t take it back. I was just not in the situation. The plan is still the same, nothing has changed really.”
Klopp has managed 360 matches in all competitions at Liverpool, winning 223, drawing 74 and losing 63. The Reds have won five trophies under his tutelage.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -340 favorites heading into Saturday's match. West Ham are +950 underdogs. The odds of a draw are +475.
