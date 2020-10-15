Liverpool Team News vs Everton: Mane, Thiago, Matip, Henderson

The 235th Merseyside Derby is set to kick-off on Saturday, and for the first time in several seasons, Liverpool FC are actually looking up at Everton in the table. Everton currently sit atop the table with four wins out of the first four. Liverpool are fifth, with nine points after four games.
Liverpool went into the international break after an eye-poppingly disastrous 7-2 defeat at Villa, while Everton defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2.
Injury News
Many of Liverpool’s injury concerns have now been resolved. Both Thiago and Sadio Mane completed their periods of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. They both returned to full training and should be available for selection here.
Joel Matip has also returned to training. Barring any late setbacks, he will be available for selection. The Reds should also have the services of Jordan Henderson. The team captain featured for England during the break, and it was clear that Liverpool missed his leadership at Aston Villa.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alisson will both be unavailable as they work through long term recovery from injury. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
More Covid Concerns
There have been conflicting reports about Naby Keita, who was away from Liverpool with Guinea.
Early in the week, Keita was one of several players to test covid-19 positive from Guinea’s camp. He has since reportedly tested negative twice and is returning to Liverpool.
It could be a situation of a false positive, much like what happened to Xherdan Shaqiri. More information should be made available when Keita gets back to Merseyside.
Betting Lines
Over at Betway, Liverpool at 17/20 favorites to win, with the host Toffees getting 14/5 odds on a win. There are 3/1 odds for a draw. The last three derbys played at Goodison Park have all been 0-0 draws, so maybe that is the smart play here- picking the two Merseyside clubs to split the points.
Comments
It will be a nice encounter between both club