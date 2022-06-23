Liverpool News and Transfer Talk: Mane, Pulisic, Preseason Tour

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means?
It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding Liverpool FC. Let’s start with the Christian Pulisic to Liverpool (as a Sadio Mane replacement) transfer rumor. Remember that one?
Well, slow your roll, I guess. According to the Daily Express
“It is claimed that Liverpool could opt to recruit a second attacker to succeed Divock Origi, who is close to joining AC Milan on a permanent basis upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month. They will not be targeting Pulisic, though, despite having been linked with the Chelsea man on a handful of occasions over the last few weeks.”
Obviously, Darwin Nunez, in a club record-breaking deal, was that played signed to replace Mane. But again is does sounds like Anfield will be out to get another forward this summer too. As they should. So who will it be?
Stay tuned here for more as the transfer window continues to develop.
? https://t.co/IrM9IK13Kf pic.twitter.com/TYCZVfChUA
— Neeks Sports (@NeeksSports) June 21, 2022
Speaking of Mane, in case you missed it, he had his “unveiling” (if there is such a thing) as a Bayern Munich player yesterday. He completed his transfer from Liverpool for £27.5m + £7.5m add-ons, on a 3 -year-deal.
Allianz Arena lit up with Mane’s name on it ??
(via @FCBayern) pic.twitter.com/tahiup4z3c
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2022
Also, ICYMI
Liverpool
12 July v Man Utd (Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)
15 July v Crystal Palace (National Stadium, Singapore)
21 July v RB Leipzig (Red Bull Arena, Germany)
30 July v Manchester City (King Power Stadium) – FA Community Shield
31 July v RC Strasbourg Alsace (Anfield)
Watch this space, for more later.
