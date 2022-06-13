Liverpool Transfer Talk: Mane, Minamino, Oxlade Chamberlain

The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad. All the focus at Anfield has been on the incomings the past few days, so today I am going to focus on some outgoing Liverpool transfer talk.
Sadio Mane
Liverpool’s Senegalese superstar has apparently called time on his career at Anfield. Following the Champions League final, rumors began instantly. Bayern Munich was the most likely destination, but PSG and Real Madrid have been in the conversation as well.
As things stand, Sadio Mane is still a Liverpool player. Many reports suggest that Bayern Munich have approached Liverpool with two bids. The first bid came in at £25 million, the second coming up at £30 million. The Liverpool brass rejected both out of hand. We believe them to be holding firm at an asking price of £40 million.
With the service Sadio has given the club, I have no qualms about him leaving. For a fair price. That seems to be the thinking of the Liverpool staff as well.
Takumi Minamino
Japanese forward Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool for £7.5 million, right before the world shut down because of the Coronavirus. I am not sure if it was the pandemic hurting his all-important bedding in period, or if he just isn’t at that top, top level.
One thing I am sure of is Taki and Liverpool have never seemed to be a good match for each other. Minamino scored ten goals this season and was the top goal scorer in both domestic cups for the Reds. That will be his best achievement on Merseyside. The Japanese international has no shortage of suitors in England and abroad.
At the moment it’s AS Monaco and Leeds United leading the race for his signature. Which one will meet Liverpool’s valuation of £17 million first is anyone’s guess.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain was on the cusp of making all his dreams come true. As a kid, he had always dreamed of being Steven Gerrard, making things happen from midfield. And in 2017/18, he was doing just that. He was an integral part of the Liverpool side that made the Champions League final that year. Then he destroyed his knee.
Not only did he do his ACL, but all four major ligaments were damaged. Ever since then, understandably, he hasn’t been the same player. The team evolved without him and Chamberlain was left behind.
Now seems like the perfect time for club and player to part ways. With one year left on his deal, the club is happy to let him go for a low fee of around £10 million. There is no shortage of clubs hoping to sign the midfielder with West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa all reportedly keen to sign him. In the last 48 hours, some online scribes have even linked The Ox to a shock transfer to Manchester United.
When pigs fly.
One thing that cannot be denied is that after such a huge outlay on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, there will definitely need to be some outgoings to balance the books. Standby for more Liverpool transfer talk.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind