Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Mane, Mbappe, Soumare

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on how well England and Europe do in containment and mitigation of the coronavirus of course. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all Liverpool transfer rumor starting XI.
Today we have a blockbuster edition, as we begin with the narrative of one galactico potentially leaving and another coming in to replace him. Sadio Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield this spring, and now you have multiple reports stating that Real Madrid would be willing to break the brank in order to secure the services of the former Golden Boot Award winner.
Slapping a price tag of £150 million on the Senegalese winger might be enough to keep the Spanish giants away, as Liverpool are not interested in parting ways with him. If it’s inevitable that he does leave, then the replacement plan would be…Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, claims The Sun.
Yes, it’s really not so much a “replacement” as it is an “upgrade” and that would be quite expensive too. LFC would likely need all the money they made off the Mane sale, plus an extra $60 million in order to land the young Frenchman who many believe will be the heir apparent to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo someday.
Finally, we get to Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. Supposedly, the 20-year-old had been sought after by Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia among others. Sport claims that Anfield are confident in landing him this summer, after having seen Soumare reject Newcastle United’s pursuit in January.
