Giorgi Mamardashvili Completes £29m Move to Liverpool FC

Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool FC was a deal that was actually done last summer, but under the arrangement that the goalkeeper would make his move this summer. The 24-year-old Georgia international was signed from Valencia for £29 million (£25m plus £4m in add-ons) in the 2024 summer transfer window, with the arrangement for this window.

Now it is finally being finalized, and Liverpool have their new No.2, behind Alisson, in Mamardashvili.

🚨✈️ Giorgi Mamardashvili and his agent Levan Seturidze, on their way to Liverpool. New addition for Arne Slot. 🛑🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/ucbfqLS7L7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2025

As part of the deal, Mamardashvili spent this past season at Valencia CF, the club he joined in 2021. With Caoimhín Kelleher moving on to Brentford FC, the Reds needed a new secondary shot-stopper, and Mamardashvili fits the bill.

It has been a very exciting window at Anfield, who broke the club transfer fee record when they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, for 116 million Great British pounds ($156m)

The Wirtz addition followed up on the signing his former teammate Jeremie Frimprong, plus Milos Kerkez is on the way. All in all, it makes for a very impressive transfer haul this summer window.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

