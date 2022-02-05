Luis Diaz: How Does He Fit in at Liverpool FC?

A quiet transfer period suddenly turned very noisy for Liverpool FC in the dying embers of the January window. When Julian Ward and Michael Edwards caught wind of Tottenham attempting to sign their longtime target, FC Porto attacker Luis Diaz, they sprang into action. Within days, they had wrapped the deal up and Diaz was officially a Liverpool player.
A predominantly right-footed, left-winger, the Colombian has had somewhat of a breakthrough season. In the off-season he shared the golden boot at South America’s premier continental competition, Copa America, with none other than Lionel Messi.
He followed that up with a blistering first half of the Primeira LIGA season in Portugal. As part of an undefeated FC Porto side, he scored 14 goals and made four assists in just 18 appearances. Along with that, he scored two goals and made two assists in Europe’s premier club competition- the Champions League.
The big question on Liverpool fans’ lips, however, is how the Colombian will fit into the team.
Let’s look at a couple of options where Luis Diaz might appear for the Reds going forward.
DIRECT REPLACEMENT FOR MANE
Liverpool’s famed front three all have contracts that expire in about 17 months’ time. There are tough questions ahead for the management at Anfield. Do they stick with what they have? This seems unlikely. Especially when you factor in that all three will be on the wrong side of thirty whenever any potential new deal eventuates.
That magic number (30) is the reason Gini Wijnaldum and the club hierarchy couldn’t agree to new terms. Diaz is a different player than the Senegalese. Diaz doesn’t drop off for the ball as much.
The new Reds signing likes to run with the ball and take players on. The Colombian is quite fond of the nutmeg and often makes defenses look silly with his skill and trickery. He would definitely not be a like-for-like replacement for Mane.
He possesses blistering pace.
The Colombian was actually clocked as faster than the Liverpool front three in the Champions League this season. So whilst he may fill the same position in the Reds’ typical shape, he would add a totally different dimension to the incumbent, Sadio Mane.
Some might say the time has arrived for Liverpool to usher in a new era in the Reds attack. Much in the same way that Diogo Jota’s arrival has seen Roberto Firmino’s playing time reduce, could Luis Diaz signal a decline in starts for the Senegalese attacker?
Crazier things have happened.
AN ADDITION TO AN ALREADY LETHAL ATTACK
Regardless of what happens long term, the fact is Sadio Mane is not going anywhere soon. That suggests that what we are likely to see at the back end of the 2021/22 season is Diaz coming off the bench to replace Mane. Jurgen Klopp is not afraid of unleashing a front four as opposed to a front three.
We all witnessed it when Liverpool took on Manchester City last season with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, and Mane all involved from the start. A front four with Mohamed Salah leading the line, Firmino operating as a number ten, with Diaz on the left and Mane switching to the right could devastate against the right opponent.
It is more likely that the current shape will remain. Diaz coming off the bench for Mane as he comes to grips with the Premier League fits into Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy for new signings. This could be equally exciting. As we mentioned earlier, the Colombian is an entirely different prospect to Sadio Mane.
In the last thirty minutes, when the game is stretched, the option to bring on an elite attacker with a totally different bag of tricks to torment tiring opposition defenses could be invaluable to the Merseyside club.
I can’t imagine a scenario where that doesn’t get the club more points.
This is what I think is the most likely scenario. With Sadio Mane playing himself back into form at AFCON, immediate starts for the Colombian star seem unlikely.
The completely unique skill set of Diaz will be an asset from the bench for the rest of this season. Particularly as they try in earnest to catch Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.
No matter what way you look at it, if the YouTube videos are anything to go by, Liverpool has signed a player that can make an impact in both the short and long term. And the Kop should be VERY excited!
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter
Comments
Good info. Excellent article.
Here for Mane and the excellent writing.
Very informative. I believe Diaz will be a major asset & someone may be sacrificed. I hope I am wrong. YNWA