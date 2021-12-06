Predicted Liverpool Starting Line-up at AC Milan (UCL)

After a thrilling victory over Wolves on Saturday, Liverpool travel to face AC Milan on Tuesday night. The two sides have differing takes on the importance of this UCL match. Liverpool are already through to the knockout stages, having won all five of their matches in the competition.
Milan are currently third in the table with four points, one behind Porto. A win for the Italian side guarantees that they continue their European journey, either in the CL or Europa League.
Liverpool expects to have a much-changed side from their last match, with manager Jurgen Klopp stressing the need for rotation because of Liverpool’s busy calendar.
Goalkeeper
Tuesday is a perfect chance for Caoimhin Kelleher to get a start in goal. Alisson has been great this season, but so has Kelleher during his limited action. The Irish keeper has only played in two games – one in the Premier League and one in the League Cup – but registered shutouts in both.
With Liverpool already through, and Liverpool playing its fifth match in 15 days, Kelleher is the pick in goal.
Defense
Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and Ibrahima Konate are all expected to start Tuesday. Much like the goalkeeper position, it is a great chance to rest the first choice. So the likes of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who have all played heavy minutes, will go to the bench.
The second center back spot likely comes down to a choice between Nat Phillips and Joe Gomez. Gomez is coming off an injury, so there is a question as to just how match fit he is.
Phillips deserves a Champions League start because of the role he played last year in getting the Reds to the competition this year. It may be a case of Phillips starting, but Gomez coming on to get a few minutes later.
Midfield
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tyler Morton are the two names you would definitely expect to see on the team sheet Tuesday. Morton impressed in his last outing, getting a start against Porto. Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in good form, and looks for that to continue. James Milner is unavailable due to yellow card accumulation, and Naby Keita is just returning from injury, so it is unclear just how long he can really play.
Jordan Henderson may get the start, and be on a minutes count, just to make sure he gets some rest.
Attack
Saturday’s hero Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, seem likely to fill two of the three spots up top. Whoever the other forward it, it is doubtful they will play more than 45-60 minutes.
Diogo Jota may get the start, with Salah or Mane coming on for a cameo.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Neco Williams, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota.
