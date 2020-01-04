Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup Team News: Matip, Fabinho, Gomes, Iwobi

It’s a Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup when Everton visits Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds are champions-elect in the Premier League and winners of the FIFA Club World Cup. How hard is it going to be to try and win the FA Cup too?
Only one manager has beaten Jurgen Klopp in 2019-20 and that’s Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti, who did with Napoli (2-0) in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Maybe he really knows something that other bosses just don’t this campaign? He’ll have his Toffees fired up for sure.
“It is a fantastic challenge but also a fantastic opportunity,” the Italian said. “We are going to play against the best team in this moment, they are world champions so congratulations to them, but this is a fantastic challenge for us.”
“Everything has to be perfect. You must work hard, sacrifice, show intensity – to beat them your game has to be complete. You cannot defend for 90 minutes and we do not want to defend for 90 minutes. We want to have the possibility to play our football.”
Everton are tied for fourth all time in FA Cup title game appearances and they are tied with Manchester United for most runner-up finishes. As for Ancelotti, he won the FA Cup crown back in 2010. In terms of the team news for this one, he’ll be without the services of summer transfer window addition Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has been out since August. André Gomes is another long-term absentee (broken ankle) while Alex Iwobi is battling a hamstring injury.
Turning to Liverpool, they also have long term injury absentees in Joel Matip (knee) and Fabinho (ligament damage).
Meanwhile Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who struggled through an injury-riddled campaign last season, is now dealing with a new injury; to his ankle.
Meanwhile new January signing Takumi Minamino is a doubt, due to a thigh problem.
Everton FC at Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sun. Jan 5, 4:01 pm, Anfield
TV: BBC1
Series History: Liverpool wins 120, Draws 83, Everton wins 82
Referee: Jonathan Moss
