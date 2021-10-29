Liverpool FC Team News vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool are on a roll at the moment, and hope to continue that Saturday against Brighton. Since the last international break, the Reds are 4-0-0, winning their two league games 5-0 and posting three shutouts.
Saturday will be a tough test against a solid Brighton team, that find themselves battling for European places through the first quarter of the season. (For the LFC Starting XI prediction go here, for our weekly Premier League pod go here)
Injury News
It was some mixed news from Jurgen Klopp in his press conference in terms of injuries.
The good news is Naby Keita appears to have avoided serious injury from Sunday’s red-card challenge from Paul Pogba. Keita left the pitch on a stretcher, but is back in training and is expected to be available on Saturday.
Thiago is also back in training, which is a good sign. He won’t quite be ready for Saturday, but it looks like his return is imminent.
The news is not as good on Fabinho, who suffered a knock to his knee against Atletico.
Liverpool have been coy about his injury, but he is not in training.
James Milner suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss a few weeks. Harvey Elliott is in long-term rehab with an ankle injury.
Road Warriors Return Home
Saturday’s match at Anfield will be the Reds first at home in four weeks.
Liverpool last played at home against City on Oct. 3, then went straight to the international break.
Once play resumed, their next four fixtures were on the road. Liverpool have found a lot of success on the road this season, scoring at least three goals in all but one road contest.
The one blip was Wednesday against Preston, when they scored two with a line-up filled with non-regulars. Liverpool hope that form can continue in front of a packed house at Anfield.
Betting Lines
Liverpool are -425 favorites on Saturday. Brighton are +1100 to win and +600 to draw.
