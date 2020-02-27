There are many factors that have contributed to Liverpool’s history making rise and unprecedented run. It feels like every week, new records are falling and another milestone is achieved. Can they be stopped from matching Arsenal’s Invincibles and 19th century Preston with an undefeated season?
Maybe not, but the next side to give it a try is Watford, who are the top flight’s penultimate side. So hey, good luck with that on Saturday! The Reds will be without team skipper Jordan Henderson in this one, but manager Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t be too worried. They still have plenty of firepower to work with.
Here’s what we’re going with in regards to what first team we’re believing the German might select.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Watford
Mane Firmino Salah
Wijnaldum Keita Fabinho
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC at Watford FC FYIs
February 29, 5:30 pm local, Vicarage Road
Liverpool FC team news: go to this link
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 67%, Draw 20%, Watford win 13%
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW (this is an easy one to update, it’s just copy and paste!) Watford LDLLD
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind