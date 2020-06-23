Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace Starting XI Predictions

June 23, 2020 By Leave a Comment
jurgen klopp

Crystal Palace head to Anfield tomorrow night surging, with the Eagles having won their last four Premier League matches. They have also kept a clean sheet during that quartet of matches, rolling up a 5-0 margin on aggregate.

They last conceded a goal back on Feb. 8 against Everton. However, their opponents Wednesday night, Liverpool, have played like the best team in the world, most of this season. Let’s take a look at who could be in Jurgen Klopp’s first team tomorrow night.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3)

  Salah        Firmino        Mane

Wijnaldum    Fabinho   Henderson

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Coming off a goalless draw in the Merseyside derby on the weekend, the Anfield outfit will be highly motivated to produce a much more inspiring result.

And now, as a bonus, here’s our Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): 

Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha

crystal-palace-manchester-city

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 pm, Wednesday June 24, Anfield, Liverpool

Odds:   Liverpool 1.22    Crystal Palace win 13

Records:   Liverpool  27-2-1  Crystal Palace 11-9-10

Liverpool restart season preview: go to this link

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Position in Premier League Table:  Liverpool  83 points, 1st   Crystal Palace  42 points, 9th

Liverpool 2, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool have won their last 22 home matches, and scored at least two goals in 21 of them. The Eagles ar flying high right now, and this certainly won’t be easy for the Reds, but it’s clearly safe to say that “they got this.”

