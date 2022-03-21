Liverpool vs Man City: Epic FA Cup Semifinal Clash Now Set

The FA Cup semifinals are now set at Manchester City have been drawn to face Liverpool, while Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the other. We have a London derby and a northwest England derby, both of which will be played on the weekend of April 16 and 17 at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea were the first to punch their ticket to the national stadium, beating Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday.
On Sunday, Crystal Palace, the lowest team in standing still alive, beat Everton 4-0 to make the Final Four whilst City slaughtered Southampton 4-1.
Man City and Liverpool (the only two remaining league title contenders) will now meet on consecutive weekends, in different competitions, with the two powerhouses set to clash in the Premier League on April 10.
The Merseysiders, who claimed the League Cup last month, are still in position to achieve the unprecedented quadruple.
Liverpool, who got into the semifinals by besting Nottingham Forest 1-0, still have a chance to win both the Champions League and the Premier League, in addition to FA Cup.
Chelsea have already claimed the FIFA Club World Cup this season, and they’re through to the Champions League round of 8. Meanwhile City are still shooting for a treble, with Palace seeking their first top tier trophy ever.
