Liverpool FC vs Wolves Team News: Shaqiri, Lovren, Fabinho, Jota

Here we go, the run in towards history for Liverpool FC. Various media outlets have given their take on whether or not the Reds will finish the Premier League season undefeated. In doing so, we’ve seen a lot of articles dissecting the 16 remaining matches in Liverpool’s quest for a seat at the head table in the Premier League pantheon.
There seems to be a consensus that Thursday night’s trip Wolverhampton Wanderers is among the toughest tests that stand in the way of Liverpool finishing the campaign with no losses. The reverse fixture was certainly tightly contested, with Wolves coming as close as anybody else to giving the best team in the world a scare at Anfield. Looking ahead to the midweek clash, we’ll start the team news section by starting on the visitors.
Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri faces a late fitness test following the latest flare-up of the issue with his calf. Dejan Lovren is closing in on a return while Fabinho, having been named to the bench in the win over Manchester United on Sunday, could make his first start since the 11th month of last year.
Meanwhile James Milner, Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne remain long term absentees.
Flipping over to the hosts, Diogo Jota is battling a calf injury, but Wolves hope to have him available for selection. The only two players guaranteed to not be available are Willy Boly and Ruben Vinagre.
Liverpool FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
January 23, 8 pm, Molineux Stadium
Key stats/facts: Wolves have not beaten Liverpool at home in the league since August 1981, so literally, if you’re a millenial or Gen-Z, the feat has not been accomplished in your lifetime.
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Wolves WDLLW
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 58%, Draw 25%, Wolves win 17%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Wolves 0
The juggernaut that is the greatest team in the world just keeps rolling along.
