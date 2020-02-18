Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid

It’s time for Jurgen Klopp and company to restart the defense of their European title. We’re now just hours away from kickoff at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool FC will battle Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UCL round of 16 tie. Let’s cover all the bases and preview this match, which will mark just the fifth meeting between the two sides in European history.

Klopp earlier confirmed that he has no new fitness concerns for this match, as every player who featured in the weekend winner over Norwich City will be available again. “Good, exactly the same. All on board and available, cool,” the German told Liverpoolfc.com, and that means Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee) are the only absentees.

As for Atletico they will again be without the services of injured forwards Diego Costa and Joao Felix, while ex-Tottenham defender and English international Kieran Trippier will miss out due to a groin issue.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid 

  Mane      Firmino    Salah

Wijnaldum    Henderson   Fabinho   

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Liverpool FC at Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 FYIs

February 18, 8 pm, Wanda Metropolitano

Form Guide: Liverpool LWWWDW    Atletico Madrid  DWWLLW

TV/Stream: BT Sport in the UK, TNT in the USA

Prediction: Liverpool 1, Atletico Madrid

The Reds just can’t be stopped right now

