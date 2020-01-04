Liverpool FC are tied for fifth all time in FA Cup titles won, but they haven’t raised this specific piece of silverware since 2006. They are also tied for third all time in runners-up appearances, so the Reds are no strangers to making deep runs in this tournament.
While they are basically invincible in form right now (more or less), there is one manager who has beaten them this season- Carlo Ancelotti. He was with Napoli then, in the autumn, but as he leads Everton into this one he outlined the keys to taking down Goliath; uh sort of.
“Score more goals,” he said playfully.
“Jurgen is my friend, we have a good relationship and I had the luck to beat him last season as well, although they won the competition.”
“At Napoli it was the same, we were able to do a great performance because to beat Liverpool you have to do a great performance, a normal performance is not enough.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round)
Mane Firmino Salah
Keita Henderson Wijnaldum
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Adrian
Everton FC at Liverpool FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Sun. Jan 5, 4:01 pm, Anfield
TV: BBC1
Series History: Liverpool wins 120, Draws 83, Everton wins 82
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Comments
What idiot wrote this ? Keita is injured fgs. And LFC will make changes Milly will captain LFC as Hendo needs s rest , Milly will play lb. Minamino will start in midfield and we’ll probably have Lalana as a DM . Origil Will start , as will Elliot and possibly Curtis Jones
Is this a joke???, I mean Naby Keita is injured (so out of this game). I also think Origi, Lallana, Taki, Elliot, Adrian will start the game.
?? Not sure who wrote this