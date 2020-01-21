Frenchman and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked in transfer rumors to Liverpool FC. It’s a far-fetched narrative to be sure, for multiple reasons that we can get in to at another time and space, but for now the real story is what he had to say about the transcendent run of form that LFC are on right now.
A man who some have heralded as the potential successor or Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo praising the side that could join 19th century Preston North End and Arsenal’s Invincibles as the only undefeated-in-league-play English top flight club. Game recognizes game.
“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe said in an interview that’s making the internet rounds today.
“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’. They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.”
“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”
Yes, absolutely, everyone will be watching to see if the Reds can finish the job, and stay undefeated for these final 16 league matches. Up next is a Thursday night visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Here’s what we’re going with in our predicted first team for that one.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mane Firmino Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain Wijnaldum Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
January 23, 8 pm, Molineux Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Key stats/facts: Wolves have not beaten Liverpool at home in the league since August 1981, so literally, if you’re a millenial or Gen-Z, the feat has not been accomplished in your lifetime.
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Wolves WDLLW
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 58%, Draw 25%, Wolves win 17%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Wolves 0
The juggernaut that is the greatest team in the world just keeps rolling along.
