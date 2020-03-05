Liverpool FC Fall From Top of Global Power Rankings

As we had written just a couple weeks ago, Liverpool FC can and will be beaten again. In chronicling their remarkable run, one which saw them undefeated in Premier League play up until the final day of February, we articulated that a loss was truly imminent.
We certainly did not see three losses in four coming, nor did we expect to see them lose back to back games by a combined 0-5 margin. They’ll still win the Premier League title, with ease and they already have the Club World Cup trophy in their case. However, they’re in real danger of getting bounced from the UEFA Champions League tournament, and thus their title defense is in jeopardy.
Not to mention the fact that the Reds have already been bounced from the FA Cup as well. The losing has resulted in their tumbling off the top spot this week in Shaka Hislop’s global power rankings.
The table is composed by the former West Ham United goalkeeper and current ESPN FC pundit, and it’s a world order, but it’s all Europe this week; just like it is nearly every week. Liverpool FC, who dominated the pole position for nearly all of this season, have fallen not just one, but two spots.
Bayern Munich, one of three Bundesliga sides on the list this week, is the new leader. To see who’s number two, and the rest of the list, which includes three Serie A clubs, go here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind