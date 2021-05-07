Liverpool FC News and Transfer Talk: Salah, Konate, Origi

The stretch run is here for Liverpool and it is fixture congestion to say the least. After having an unexpected break last week, Liverpool FC will now host Southampton on Saturday. It is the first of five matches in 15 days for Liverpool, all of which are must wins. (For the Liverpool starting XI Prediction go here)
Injury News
Nat Phillips was set to return against United last weekend. The extra week of training will help him be extra ready to go for the run-in.
While they will not return this season, Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have started doing ball work at the training ground this week, and are on track to be fully fit come next pre-season. Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson are on track to recover from their injuries, but will not play again this year.
Divock Origi’s time at Liverpool now appears over. He is out of this game with a muscle problem and is likely to leave this summer.
European Chances
Liverpool are seventh in the table, two points out of sixth and seven out of fourth with a game in hand. The Reds likely need to take all 15 points in their final five matches if they want to play in Europe for the fifth-straight season.
While Champions League is obviously the big hope, Europa League can also be beneficial for Liverpool. Like most Premier League teams, they would likely play rotated sides for the first half of the competition, and would give needed game time to players further down the pecking order.
Transfer Rumors
Liverpool have insisted they can still spend this summer, regardless of where they finish this season. RB Leipzig central defender Ibrahima Konate seems set to join the squad this summer, providing depth to the position. The latest reports say the two sides have agreed to terms, and the transfer will finalize once the season ends.
It also appears like these final five matches will mark the end of Gini Wijnaldum’s time at the club. The two sides haven’t been able to work out an extension, and his contract runs out in June.
The future of Mo Salah at Liverpool is in doubt. Numerous reports say he wants to leave this summer. The latest narratives seem to have the Egyptian linked to PSG, as a replacement if Kylian Mbappe moves on this off-season.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -345 favorites on Saturday. Southampton are +850 to win, with +480 odds on a draw.
