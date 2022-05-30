2022 Liverpool FC Squad Assessment, Contract Situation: Attack

What a season the 2021/22 season turned out to be for Liverpool FC. Two trophies, a Champions League final, and 92 points in the league are a tremendous return for the club.
Jurgen Klopp and his squad will have every right to feel a little disappointed as the two most significant trophies eluded them by the smallest margin.
After a parade through Merseyside to celebrate their season with their fans, the players will head off on a well-deserved break. Meanwhile, the staff will begin the hard work of list management. Deciding on who will stay and who will go. Some decisions will be easy, some will be tricky, and some will be downright hard.
I am going to go through the Liverpool first team and make my own decisions about the squad. I’ll give my two cents worth, and you can let me know in the comments if you agree or disagree.
Finally, we have the attackers.
ATTACK
Sadio Mane (51 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists) Contract Expiry 30/6/23
The Senegalese superstar has reached legendary status this season. Not only did he complete the full set of trophies at Liverpool, but he also led his nation to continental cup glory at AFCON. The cherry on top was scoring the winning penalty that saw Senegal progress to the World Cup.
It seems he is on his way out of the club. All signs point to Germany and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Nothing is confirmed, though. If he leaves, what a highlight reel he has left the Liverpool faithful with.
Luis Diaz (26/6/5) Contract Expiry 30/6/27
Luis Diaz was transformational for the club when he signed this season. He added a new and dangerous dimension to the Liverpool attack. He played in almost every match he was available for and will be a vital part of Liverpool’s new look forward line next season.
If he can add more goals to his game, he can go right to the very top.
Takumi Minamino (24/10/1) Contract Expiry 30/6/24
Japanese international Takumi Minamino has been one of the unluckiest players at Liverpool this season. He was the highest scorer for the club in both domestic cups and failed to play a minute in either final match.
And they both went to extra time. His ten goals were invaluable this year, but I expect him to push for a move away this summer.
Mohamed Salah (51/31/16) Contract Expiry 30/6/23
Mohamed Salah had a tremendous first half of the 2021/22 campaign. He tailed off in the second half of the season. Understandable after he received the double blow of losing the AFCON final and missing out on World Cup qualification.
He is still world-class and has assured Liverpool fans he will stay at the club next season, regardless of his much talked about contract situation.
Harvey Elliot (12/1/1) Contract Expiry 30/6/26
The youngster seemed to look at a breakout season in 2021/22. Unfortunately, a horrific ankle injury put paid to that idea. After starting the season as a regular in the midfield, Elliot would make just 12 appearances following his injury.
The youngster with bags of talent will look to put that behind him and push for a starting role next season.
Diogo Jota (55/21/8) Contract Expiry 30/6/25
What a strange year for Diogo Jota. He was never far away from the goal, as evidenced by his 21 strikes this season. But the arrival of Luis Diaz saw him jettisoned out of Liverpool’s best XI.
I think he will be a vital cog in the Liverpool attack next season. He has been tremendous since he arrived on Merseyside and hopefully he can take his game to the next level next season.
Roberto Firmino (35/11/5) Contract Expiry 30/6/23
One of the OGs of the Liverpool FC attack in the Jurgen Klopp era. The Brazilian has seen his role heavily diminished this season, but he still chimed in with 11 goals.
Has expressed a desire to remain at the club. It would not surprise me if he signed a deal on reduced terms before the year is out.
Divock Origi (18/6/4) Contract Expiry 30/6/22
Divock Origi has had one helluva Liverpool career. It looked like, in the early days of the Klopp era, that he would be the main man in attack. An injury against Everton destroyed any chance of that happening. The big Belgian more than got his revenge on the Blues over the years and played his role as a super sub superbly.
Headed to AC Milan according to reports to be the key man in attack for the Italian champions next season.
MY TWO CENTS
The Liverpool forward line has been evolving for the past couple of seasons, and I don’t think any dramatic surgery is required. Obviously, if Sadio Mane leaves the club, they will need to sign a replacement. Benfica’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been touted as a potential signing in that eventuality.
A genuine number nine would be nice to replace the outgoing Divock Origi. Someone who would be happy to play off of the bench.
Sometimes there is no substitute for an old-fashioned striker. Of course, the club has continued future proofing itself with the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham as well.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia.
