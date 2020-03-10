European nights at Liverpool FC are often magical. There’s just an electric atmosphere, and something in the air, given all the history of Euro success that the Reds have achieved on their home ground. The Merseyside club will once again look to make Anfield a fortress tomorrow night, when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UCL round of 16 tie.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, down 0-1 on aggregate, will be missing some key players due to injury. Captain Jordan Henderson, who has missed the last four contests due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, and could be in contention here. First choice goalkeeper Alisson however, who was out injured for the weekend winner over Bournemouth, is set to miss out.
Also missing the triumph over the Cherries was full back Andrew Robertson, but the club hopes he’ll be fit for selection here. Turning to the visitors, forwards Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar are injury doubts while Kieran Trippier was seen limping at the end of the weekend draw with Sevilla.
He could face a late fitness test, but other than all that, this Atletico Madrid side is pretty much fully fit.
Liverpool FC vs Atletico Madrid UCL Round of 16 Leg 2/2 FYIs
Atletico is up 1-0 on aggregate
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go to this link
March 11, 8 pm, Anfield
Google Result Probability Liverpool win 62% Draw 24% Atletico Madrid win 14%
Liverpool UCL form: WWWDWL
Liverpool form across all competitions: WLWLLW
Atletico Madrid UCL form: WWLLWW
Atletico Madrid form across all competitions: WDWWDD
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0
It’s only halftime of this tie, as Jurgen Klopp was keen to say at his news conference, so the Reds have a chance to turn this thing around, and I believe they will.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
