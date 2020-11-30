Liverpool: an Example of How Football Can Help a City Grow

As Liverpool Football Club paraded their sixth European title through the city’s streets, a sense of togetherness was palpable in the air. Children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents all gathered together to catch a glimpse of their heroes. The city has faced untold hardship over the decades, not just in a footballing sense, so moments like this help Liverpool and scousers come together.
Fast forward over a year later, and the club is the current Premier League champions amid another title-challenging campaign. They won under circumstances no one could have imagined, with Anfield, the home of the Reds, empty and barren. Fireworks were fired outside from celebrating fans, but no one could officially gather due to Covid guidelines. The city was robbed of a title parade 30-years in the making, but the red half of Liverpool still buzzed with untold happiness.
Football in Liverpool is like a religion. It is critical to people’s happiness with the success of the city’s two illustrious clubs, Liverpool and Everton Football Club, paramount for the region. But happiness isn’t the only thing football helps create; it has revitalised the city economically and has helped create thriving regeneration areas.
A report back in 2019 found that Liverpool Football Club brings £497 million to the region’s economy. While the club has seen incredible success on the pitch, the Reds’ famous stadium has long needed injection and work, as has the surrounding area. Anfield is one of the poorest areas in the city region and has cried out for regeneration for decades. In 2012 though, these desires started to be met with the launch of the Anfield project.
The Anfield Project has been a massive success in growing the area. Costing a sizeable £260 million, the scheme set out to create 1,000 new homes and completely rejuvenate the high street. The project has seen £36 million in local housing, with over 300 homes refurbished and 238 derelict properties demolished. With new shops opening on the high street and new tree-lined pavements, Anfield has been transformed into an attractive and thriving hub.
The stadium itself has also seen work. Anfield stadium was built over 130 years ago in 1884. It has been home to some of the greatest footballers in history but has been technically left behind with modern stadiums like the Tottenham Hotspur stadium opening to great acclaim.
To boost the stadium’s grandeur, £120 million was spent on expanding the capacity to 54,000, with the construction of a striking new main stand and a new public square. Liverpool has continued to boost the city since then. The Reds recently opened a state-of-the-art training ground called the AXA Training Centre, which cost a total of £50 million. And with further plans to expand the iconic Anfield Road stand and increase capacity to 61,000, the area is now the fitting home for the World champions.
But it’s not just Liverpool FC that has eyed the development of a stadium; Everton Football club has submitted plans to open a state-of-the-art stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock. Aptly named Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, the development could cost around £500 million with a potential capacity of over 50,000.
Everton Football Club regularly supports the city through its charity Everton in the Community. The charity supports thousands across the city through fundraisers, sports events, education, and much more. A report in 2019 found that the charity had helped benefit the economy with a total of £222.3 million over the prior three years.
Football can spread joy and happiness, but it can also promote growth and rejuvenation. The city has seen fantastic regeneration projects over the past decade, with major residential projects helping the region become an ideal place to live. If you want to learn more about Liverpool and property, check out RWinvest.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind