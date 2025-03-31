Liverpool FC haven’t clinched the Premier League title yet, but the are, almost, champions-elect at this point. Everton would love to spoil that, at all costs, but there is only so much damage that they could potentially do in Wedesday’s Merseyside derby.

After all, Arsenal can’t really seem to get out of their own way right now, in terms of trying to catch the Reds.

Merseyside Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 2, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 6% Liverpool 70% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Everton FC WDDDD, 34 pts, 15th Liverpool WDWWW, 70 pts, 1st

The Toffees have nothing else left to play for this season, so you know they will be amped up for this one; even more so than usual. As for Liverpool, they are now focused squarely on the league.

This will be their first match of the season in which they have already been eliminated from all other competitions. So look to see if there is an added mental edge here.

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Everton

Caoimhin Kelleher; Jarrell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo; Darwin Nunez

