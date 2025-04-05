Liverpool FC keep getting gifts from their bitterest of rivals. Ahead of their trip to Fulham FC tomorrow, the Reds have seen their bitter rivals across Stanley Park, Everton, battle Arsenal to a score draw in the weekend’s first kickoff.

That’s two more points dropped by the Gunners, who are running out of opportunities to mathematically catch the Merseyside club.

Liverpool at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 6, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Liverpool Team News: linked here

Google Result Probability: Fulham 22% Liverpool FC 53% Draw 25%

PL Form, Position: Southampton FC LWLWL, 45 pts, 9th Liverpool DWWWW, 73 pts, 1st

And it happened last month too, when Manchester United, another local and bitter rival of Liverpool’s who are languishing this season in lower table, battled Arsenal to a draw. More points dropped, and we’ll soon be able to call Liverpool FC “champions-elect.”

And a couple of teams, with supporters who hate LFC more than any other club, helped them get there.

So with that said, let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Fulham

Caoimhin Kelleher; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Dominic Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, DIogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

