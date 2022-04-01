Liverpool Starting Line-up Prediction vs Watford FC

Back from the international break, Liverpool start the stretch run of the season Saturday against Watford. It’s a massive month for the Reds, and they aim to start it on the right note. The good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that nearly the entire squad is available for selection right now.
Goalkeeper
Alisson has four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, and he currently sits tied atop the Golden Gloves race with Manchester City’s Ederson. Liverpool need Alisson to stay on top of his game heading into this stretch where they play in three competitions.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold is surprisingly back from a hamstring injury faster than expected, but his role Saturday is unclear. With such a busy stretch of games, but Klopp is not going to rush Alexander-Arnold back until he is 100%.
Joe Gomez started against Nottingham Forest before the international break, and is set to start again. Andy Robertson is back from a bout with Covid, and he’ll start at left back. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip start at center back.
Midfield
Naby Keita is unavailable Saturday as he battles a slight knee injury, but the rest of the midfield is ready to go. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago seem to be the preferred choices heading into Saturday’s game.
Attack
Liverpool clearly have a top-5 in attacking options, and all are available. Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of fresh legs in his press conference Friday, and that likely sets the tone for his selection. Roberto Firmino didn’t go on international duty and is ready to go. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane played two high intensity games during the international period, but that action came last Tuesday.
They will get the nods in Saturday’s match-up.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up vs Watford (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
