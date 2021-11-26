Predicted Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Southampton

Liverpool made four changes midweek against Porto, and are likely to change some back on Saturday against Southampton FC. The Reds sit third in the table at the the moment, with Southampton at 13th in the table.
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here Liverpool Team News: go here
Goalkeeper
Alisson has back-to-back shutouts for Liverpool since returning from the international break. He didn’t have many chances put on goal against him vs. Porto, but he commanded his box when he needed to.
With the amount of games coming up, Liverpool need Alisson at his best, because there will be tired legs in front of him.
Defense
There may be heavy rotation in the defense following Wednesday’s game. Trent Alexander-Arnold is almost certainly going to return to the line-up after resting Wednesday.
It also looks like Andy Robertson is close to being 100 percent, so he may get the start over Kostas Tsimikas. Virgil van Dijk was also rested Wednesday, and should return to start alongside Joel Matip.
Midfield
Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both played well in starting roles on Wednesday. Seeing both of them start again Saturday wouldn’t be a shock. Fabinho should return to the starting line-up after getting a rest Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp could put Jordan Henderson back in the line-up, but it is also important to give Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain a run of games here.
Attack
If Diogo Jota is healthy, he should start alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. Takumi Minamino is there to take his place for the second-straight game if he can’t go.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind