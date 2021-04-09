Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Liverpool lost badly to Real Madrid in midweek, failing to sustain any of the positive momentum they achieved from topping Arsenal last weekend. Now they have to regroup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League, where the Reds find themselves in a very tight battle for the European places in the table.
Against Villa, Liverpool will likely make a couple of changes to their squad from midweek. (For the latest team news go here)
Goalkeeper
Alisson couldn’t save the Reds in Madrid, conceding three goals. While none of the goals were straight “howlers,” Alisson could of had a stronger hand in a couple of the goals that would have kept Liverpool in this tie. Every game is of vital importance for Liverpool from here on out, and they need Alisson to play as well as they can.
Defense
After playing one of his best matches of the season, Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled against Madrid. Liverpool need him to bounce back quickly against a tough Aston Villa side.
Tuesday was the first time that Liverpool has conceded with the center back pairing of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak. Madrid was able to utilize long-range passing against the duo in midweek, and the Reds must adjust on Saturday.
Andy Robertson is set to start at left back.
Midfield
Thiago started on the bench Tuesday, but that move didn’t pay off for Liverpool. Their midfield never seemed comfortable in the first half, and Real Madrid jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Thiago, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum is the best midfield the Reds have, and unless they plan on utilizing all four forwards, that should be the trio Liverpool uses moving forward.
Attack
Liverpool’s attack also got off to a slow start on Tuesday in Madrid. Liverpool saw how important Roberto Firmino is to their set-up, even when he isn’t scoring goals. Sadio Mane has been out of form and could use a rest on Saturday, but will be really important down the stretch for the squad.
Diogo Jota, Firmino and Mo Salah should get the starts on Saturday, with Mane on the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
