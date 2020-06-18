Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

The Reds will head across Stanley Park for the Merseyside Derby this weekend, and with it a chance to move one step closer to the promised land. A win over Everton in the Sunday night clash will mean that Liverpool will then be just one more win or Manchester City loss away from the title.
The Anfield out doesn’t want to stop there however.
“We have a little step left but we are not going back down just to win those two games and put on our flip-flops. We want to return to win the nine games [remaining] if it’s possible, exceed the 100 points and that, in the end, this team make history for everything we have done on the pitch,” back-up goalkeeper Adrian told ESPN Deportes.
Adrian likley won’t be featuring in this one, but let’s take a look at who will be.
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3)
Salah Firmino Mane
Wijnaldum Fabinho Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Merseyside Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 7pm, Sunday June 21, Goodison Park, Liverpool
Odds: Liverpool 3/5 Everton 9/2 Draw 29/10
Records: Liverpool 27-1-1 Everton 10-12-7
Liverpool restart season preview: go to this link
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Position in Premier League Table: Liverpool 82 points, 1st Everton 37 points, 12th
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
The title is inevitable, so now it’s about trying to break the record for season wins, points, goals, fewest goals allowed and goal differential, all that good stuff! Unfortunately, the unbeaten and unblemished season ship has sailed, but there is still plenty left to motivate this side.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind