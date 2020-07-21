Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Liverpool FC have nothing left to play for, and it really shows. Probably the best team in the entire world for most of the 2019-20 season, the Reds have now lost two of their last five and have looked overall far from top form since the restart. You can’t blame them- they reached the dream of all dreams, ending the three decades long league title drought.
Jurgen Klopp said they’re not motivated by records, and again their play reflects that. So what kind of effort will they bring for the penultimate league fixture of the season tomorrow night? I guess we’ll just have to tune in and see.
In terms of team news for this one, James Milner may or may not play, as it appears he’s recovered from a thigh problem now.
Jordan Henderson aand Joel Matip remain out for the rest of the season. Expect Klopp to field a strong first XI, before then providing a little playing time for some reserves and a couple kids.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
FYIs
Kickoff: Wednesday 22 July 8:15pm BST, Anfield
Odds: Chelsea: 2.75, Draw: 2.80, Liverpool: 1.10
Form Guide: Chelsea WLWWLW Liverpool WLWWDL
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 2
