Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Liverpool came away with a nervy 4-3 win against newly promoted Leeds United in the opening game of the Premier League season. Now the champions will expect an even tougher challenge on capital when they square off with Chelsea.
Liverpool are likely to set-up similar to what they did against Leeds. While their track record speaks for itself, Liverpool’s back line was exposed at times to the high intensity from Leeds in the opener.
Liverpool at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Sept 20, 4:30pm local
Liverpool are 23/20 to win at Chelsea this Sunday, with the Blues 21/10 for a win. There are 11/4 odds of a draw over at Betway.
Alisson is in no danger of losing his starting spot, but has gone six-straight matches without a clean sheet. The center back partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk has also come into question. Gomez has struggled since Project Restart commenced in June.
Joel Matip provides another option for Jurgen Klopp, but Gomez likely starts against Chelsea to try and counter Chelsea’s speed up front. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start at right and left back.
In the midfield, Jordan Henderson was a surprise starter against Leeds. Henderson was a little off the pace in his first game action since July 8, but his leadership in big matches will be called upon again.
Against teams like Chelsea, Klopp prefers his midfield to be strong on the ball, and take less risk. Fabinho didn’t start against Leeds, but is likely to start in the No. 6 role with Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum flanking him.
Naby Keita played well in getting the start against Leeds, and Curtis Jones gave good minutes off the bench but isn’t ready to start in a game of this magnitude.
Mo Salah was sensational in the opener for the Reds, bagging a hat trick. The Egyptian has scored in the opener in each of his four years at Liverpool.
Sadio Mane played well despite not scoring last Saturday. Roberto Firmino scored in each of his last two games against Chelsea. Sunday’s fixture is a chance for both teams to lay down a marker on the season. Liverpool want the same result as last year, when a 2-1 win at Chelsea helped propel them to the title.
Predicted Liverpool formation: 4-3-3
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
