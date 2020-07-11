Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche knows what he’s up against when his side visits Anfield to take on the champs. The Clarets boss discussed the challenge his side faces in this one.
“We are in good form,” Dyche said. “It will take maximum performance, focus and game understanding and hopefully they will have a quieter day because when they turn up it is very difficult.”
“Even with the power of the players and the manager they have got it is very difficult to win the Premier League.”
Not only are Liverpool on pace to be the most dominant team of the entire Premier League era, they have also completely owned the series with Burnley, winning nine out of 11 previous league meetings, with just one Burnley win and one draw.
The Reds blew out the hosts 3-0 at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture, back in late August when the world was a much better place, and times were quite simpler.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC vs Burnley FYIs
Kickoff: Sat July 11, 3pm BST, Anfield
Records: Aston Villa 14-7-13, 10th Liverpool FC 30-2-2, Champions
Odds: Liverpool FC 2/7 Draw 11/2 Burnley FC 12/1
Referee: David Coote
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Burnley 0
The Reds don’t look right now like they’ll be coasting into the finish line, despite having already lapped everybody. It just wouldn’t be smart to pick against them at home.
