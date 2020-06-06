Liverpool FC Restarted Season Preview, Best Starting XI

Another milestone in Project Restart was reached today when the FA announced the upcoming fixture schedule! It’s been about three months since we’ve seen live football in England, but the light at the end of the tunnel is very bright now.
With that in mind, let’s continue our restarted season previews, complete with a best potential starting XI. Up next is Liverpool FC.
Next Match: The Reds will head across Stanley Park for the Merseyside Derby on June 21. Should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17 and Jurgen Klopp’s men win the rivalry grudge match here, then it’s party time.
Winning the league title is just a matter of any combination of two: Liverpool wins or Manchester City losses.
Current Position: Ending the three decade title drought is inevitable, so now it’s about trying to break the record for season wins, points, goals, fewest goals allowed and goal differential. Unfortunately, the unbeaten and unblemished season ship has sailed too.
Transfer Noise: Timo Werner is the club’s top target, and Klopp has even videoconferenced with him a few times. However, the RB Leipzig striker is reportedly on his way to Chelsea instead. Go here for the all transfer rumor Liverpool XI and the optimal XI with all transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Season Goals: See above, as we covered this already. Klopp has built the best team currently playing right now (or about to again), and one of the best teams in PL history.
Best Potential Starting XI (4-3-3):
Salah Firmino Mane
Wijnaldum Fabinho Henderson
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
