Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC

July 4, 2020
When Liverpool FC host Aston Villa tomorrow night, you really got to like their chances, even if the match will see some youngsters and reserves getting major playing time. Although it is likely that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will rotate his side, we’re still talking about the runaway league champions versus a team in the drop zone.

It’s also a match-up that the Merseyside club have dominated over the history of the series, winning 95 times compared to the Villans 58. In fact, Aston Villa have not won at Anfield since September of 2014.

Klopp’s “mentality giants” will look to shake off an ugly 4-0 loss in midweek at Manchester City. We think the German will start his regulars in the beginning, and then give chances to the youth later.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC vs Aston Villa FYIs

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Kickoff: Sun July 5, 5:30 BST, Anfield

Records: Aston Villa 7-19-6   Liverpool FC 28-2-2

Odds:  Liverpool FC 1/3  Draw 10/1  Aston Villa 11/2

Form Guide: Aston Villa   LDLDL    Liverpool FC   LWDLW

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0 

Even with intentionally fielding a weakened side, the Reds should be able to get a W here.

