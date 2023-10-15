Liverpool Transfer Talk: Leroy Sane, Mo Salah, Andre Trindade

Liverpool FC Transfer Talk on this Sunday focuses on the trio of Leroy Sane, Mohamed Salah and Andre Trindade. We’ll start with the first of the triad, who might just become a classic example of how sports is indeed “rooting for clothes.” When a given player is on the opposite side of the team you root, then it’s “BOO! Boo that guy!”

When the same exact player is on your favorite team, then it’s “YEY! Hooray for this guy!”

Leroy Sane spent four years in a Manchester City shirt, so chances are if you’re reading this, you might be a Liverpool supporter, and if so, you have no love for Man City!

The 27-year-old winger has been with Bayern Munich since 2020, and he could find himself as part of the Liverpool attack, as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, if when The Pharaoh leaves for the Saudi Pro League.

That is according to the Sunday Mirror, who report that Anfield turned down offers of up to £150m before the Saudi transfer window closed in September, but Al Ittihad is expected to be back in next summer. And when you consider a.) Salah’s age and

b.) how much money the Saudis will offer, because the idea of signing the world’s foremost Muslim football star would be such an attractive business proposition, it may all prove to much for Liverpool to turn down.

However, the move would have to be made in the summer so that LFC can sign a true replacement for their most brand name player.

The German will not be easy to procure though, with Bayern Munich Sporting Director Steffen Freund saying just last week:

“We will certainly hold talks in the next few weeks to extend Leroy Sane ‘s contract. He’s an exceptionally good player, a key player — and it would be nice if he stayed in Munich for a long time. He’s excellent.”

And finally, we turn to TEAMtalk for our third and final item, relating to Trindade. The 22-year-old is expected to be the next major piece in the Merseyside midfield makeover, and Jurgen Klopp is hoping to get this all over the line BEFORE the January transfer window opens.

That is the best way to get your transfer business done, early in the window is great, before the window is even better. We’ll see if Fluminese are game for that, and willing to let the Brazilian go in the winter window.

Trindade was wanted by LFC in the summer, but Fluminese wouldn’t go for it.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

