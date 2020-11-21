Leicester City Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Defending champions Liverpool FC will now look to regroup and respond after having suffered a stretch that saw numerous key players suffer injury. Up next for them is a home match against a very strong Leicester City side, which currently tops the table, on Sunday.
Liverpool come into this one, against good old friend and former manager Brendan Rodgers, in third place, just one point behind the Foxes.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are 87/100 favorites to win on Sunday according to Betway. Leicester are receiving 14/5 odds on a win and those are the same odds on a draw. For our Liverpool starting XI Prediction go here. For the Liverpool team news go here.
Leicester City Team News
Much like last season, Leicester sold off a key player or two to the big six again, but once again regrouped and re-mobilized to get off to a really fast start again this season. Will it last? Only time will tell.
Rodgers finally welcomes back Belgian Timothy Castagne, who had a hamstring injury that has kept the right back out of the last four games. Meanwhile Frenchman Wesley Fofana has overcome a small knee issue that the defender suffered while on international break.
Elsewhere Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu and Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remain sidelined with groin injuries, and they will miss out here.
Leicester City Starting XI Prediction:
Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Justin; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes
