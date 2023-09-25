It is the 3rd round of the League Cup, so you know what that means? Yes, you are correct, this is the round that the big boys come in and commence their tournament campaign. Liverpool FC hosting Leicester City is one of their better ties of this round, at least on paper. Obviously, Manchester City versus Newcastle is the headliner fixture, and the London derby of Arsenal visiting Brentford a solid undercard.

But with Liverpool off to a hot start this season and Leicester with now a lot to prove (given how they were relegated), this match could be a fierce one.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Leicester City

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 27 7:45 pm, Anfield

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Of course, it still means that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will play a very heavily rotated side. The secondary domestic cup competition should provide a chance for a lot of second-stringers to come into the team. Also, it likely means a first start in a Liverpool shirt for Ryan Gravenberch, the midfielder acquired from Bayern Munich very late in the transfer window.

Elsewhere in our prediction, we’re thinking Stefan Bajcetic will be 100% match fit and raring to go in this one.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (EFL Cup)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Stefan Bajcetic, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Ben Doak, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

