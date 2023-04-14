Unfortunately for Liverpool FC and their fans, the ship has sailed on their top four chances this season. Like the idea of arch-rivals Manchester United being Premier League title contenders, Liverpool fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification was a narrative that really only lasted a week or two; and it was a reach at best.
The Reds won’t win a trophy this season either, so what is left to play for now? UEFA Europa Conference League qualification? I don’t know if anyone wants to get excited about that.
Liverpool vs Leeds United FYIs
Kick Off: Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 8pm UK at Elland Rd
Google Result Probability: Liverpool 56% Draw `22% Leeds United 22%
PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 44 pts DDLLW Leeds United 16th, 29 pts LWLWD
In the words of ’90s BritPop band Blur, “there’s no other way, there’s no other way, all that you can do is watch them play.”
Up next is a visit to Leeds United, where Jurgen Klopp’s men will take on a club that they have dominated, historically. Leeds has beaten Liverpool 29 times, to the Reds having emerged triumphant 62 times. The two sides have split the spoils on 31 occasions. As you would expect, given the series history, the Reds are strongly favored here. See below for the odds on this match:
Leeds to win: 16/5
Draw: 31/10
Liverpool to win: 7/10
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konata, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
when Man Utd sale goes through, it marks the end of the premiership. Only those teams with huge amounts of capital can afford the likes of Bellingham and others who want 500,000 per week. Other teams don’t stand a chance. City will now secure Bellingham as they have the money.