Unfortunately for Liverpool FC and their fans, the ship has sailed on their top four chances this season. Like the idea of arch-rivals Manchester United being Premier League title contenders, Liverpool fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification was a narrative that really only lasted a week or two; and it was a reach at best.

The Reds won’t win a trophy this season either, so what is left to play for now? UEFA Europa Conference League qualification? I don’t know if anyone wants to get excited about that.

Liverpool vs Leeds United FYIs

Kick Off: Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 8pm UK at Elland Rd

Team News for Both Sides: Go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 56% Draw `22% Leeds United 22%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 44 pts DDLLW Leeds United 16th, 29 pts LWLWD

In the words of ’90s BritPop band Blur, “there’s no other way, there’s no other way, all that you can do is watch them play.”

Up next is a visit to Leeds United, where Jurgen Klopp’s men will take on a club that they have dominated, historically. Leeds has beaten Liverpool 29 times, to the Reds having emerged triumphant 62 times. The two sides have split the spoils on 31 occasions. As you would expect, given the series history, the Reds are strongly favored here. See below for the odds on this match:

Leeds to win: 16/5

Draw: 31/10

Liverpool to win: 7/10

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konata, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories