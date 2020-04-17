Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Lallana, Havertz, Brozovic

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are reports stating the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on how well containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic goes in between now then. Until football starts up again we have mostly just transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all Liverpool transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal Liverpool XI with all transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with a report from Bild, on Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.
The 20-year-old German international, who can play as both a right winger and as an attacking mid, wants to move abroad, perhaps to the Premier League. He’s been linked to Liverpool, as well as the rest of the big six.
“I often wonder what others seem to know about me,” Havertz said. “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.”
However, at this time, the supposed favorite to acquire his services is Bayern Munich, according to NBC. He doesn’t really fill a need right now, but the void could open up if Adam Lallana moves on. Where Lallana goes is very much up in the air.
According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, he’s been offered to several Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, but the Rossoneri have said no. The Daily Express has more on the man who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £25 million in 2014.
Concluding this all midfield edition of Liverpool transfer talk, and shifting to the other club in Milan, we turn now to Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian international, currently with Inter Milan, has drawn the interest of Anfield, according to Libero.
Brozovic reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his contract, with Inter having supposedly turned down Tottenham Hotspur’s 2018 bid for his services. The amount in that bid was reported to be around €40m.
