Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Kylian Mbappe, Nicolo Barella

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Liverpool FC transfer rumor mill. Let’s jump right in with talk of a potential Kylian Mbappe acquisition returning. Which is of course very interesting, considering the bombastic, and actually a bit frightening, comments the Paris Saint-Germain CEO made about the player supposedly never leaving the club; ever.
Whenever the topic of the second most expensive player in history potentially coming to Anfield has come up, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has always downplayed the possibility of it happening.
However, the prospects of Mbappe to Liverpool are now better than they have ever been. The longer his long term future remains uncertain, the more opportunistic the situation for the Merseyside club. The Mirror writes that Liverpool are at the front of the line for Kylian Mbappe, who was acquired for £165.7m in 2017.
The only player to ever cost more is his current teammate, Neymar. The 22-year-old, who only has one year left on his PSG deal, is limited when it comes to potential destinations.
There are select few clubs that can afford his wages and his fee, but Liverpool is certainly one of them.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are also interested in Internazionale midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24, reports Calciomercato. The Italy international has been very impressive at Euro 2020, one of the many key players that has the Azzurri probably to end up in the tournament final against most likely England.
Barella is one of many potential targets the club has considered in their quest to replace Gini Wijnaldum.
Comments
Mbappe joining Liverpool f. c. will be a good signing, there is no doubt about that. I think the recruitment team of the club ,should ensure that this arrangement come to fruition. The club’s senior men’s team ,needs a highly reliable and versatile forward, as well as a dogged midfielder.
I think it’ll be a good move for the kops