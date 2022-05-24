Kylian Mbappe Admits He Considered a Move to Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC and Real Madrid will meet in Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night. It’s a Kylian Mbappe love triangle as both teams in the matchup looked into signing the Frenchman. They’ll wage ware in the home stadium of where Mbappe will continue playing his club football, as the forward told a news conference on Monday that his decision to shockingly snub Madrid, and instead stay put with PSG was not all about the money but instead for the “sporting project.”
Anytime anyone ever says anything isn’t about the money one must be very skeptical, but that’s not the story here. What’s relevant and news worthy right now is the confirmation that the Merseyside club was keen on Mbappe.
Mbappe had been linked with a move to the Anfield outfit for some time, but for the most part Jurgen Klopp downplayed the idea in public. Finally, earlier this month, the German admitted that Liverpool were actually interested in Mbappe. Now the player himself has confirmed as much.
“We talked a little bit, but not too much,” Mbappe said to the bTelegraph.
“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her.
“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end.”
Mbappe has the world on a string right now, and it will be interesting to see if he can truly rise up and reach Ronaldo-Messi level class and status.
