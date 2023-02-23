Liverpool at Crystal Palace Team News: Konate, Gomez, Ward

Can’t believe we’re actually talking about this right now…but here we are…articles are being written about the potential sacking of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The same Klopp and Liverpool that won the FA Cup and EFL Cup just last season, and went to the final of the Champions League.

Yes, the Reds seriously contended for an unheard of quadruple last year, and came up just short of a treble.

Liverpool FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday Feb 25, 7:45pm local, Selhurst Park

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 56% Draw 24% Crystal Palace victory 20%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Liverpool WWLDL Crystal Palace DDLDD

PL Standing: Liverpool 8th 35 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 26 pts

But with the embarrassment in midweek, a 5-2 loss in the home leg of their UCL playoff with Real Madrid, the heat is being turned up on the German gaffer. The result leaves Liverpool teetering on the brink of elimination from the last competition that they still have a chance of winning.

So much for that. Time to now focus on Crystal Palace on the weekend, and the hopes of taking three points and moving up the table.

Team News for Both Sides

Klopp has two injury doubts to contend with here in Ibrahima Konate (thigh) and Joe Gomez (undisclosed). I would say that we will learn more about their status at his press conference tomorrow, but I know better. Klopp is ultra-secretive about player injury information.

Meanwhile Arthur Melo (thigh), Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) remain out.

Switching sidelines to the Eagles, Joel Ward (calf) is a doubt.

Elsewhere James Tomkins (personal), Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed) and Sam Johnstone (calf) are all ruled out.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories