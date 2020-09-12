Jurgen Klopp Speaks Up About Thiago Transfer Speculation

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the transfer narratives linking his club to Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Liverpool have only made one signing so far this summer, and they have spent the least money, by far, of the big six.
Klopp said it’s nice to be linked with a player as accomplished and talented as Thiago, while also admitting that it’s impossible for him to shut down the transfer rumor mill.
“If I could invent a word to end speculations I’d be really rich,” Klopp said yesterday, at a news conference ahead of the champions’ Premier League season opener against Leeds United later today.
“Did I mention that Thiago is a really good player? It’s nice that we are linked with him but that’s all. “Good for you I cannot end the speculation.”
He’s right- it is good for the media that he can’t shut down transfer rumors. Despite Thiago still being under contract with the Champions League winners until 2021, Bayern boss Hansi Flick has admitted that his 29-year-old Spanish star has already played his final match with the club.
Although that could change, as the Bavarian giants are holding out for a transfer fee exceeding €30 million, and Thiago has resumed training with the club. Bayern have to be careful about pricing him too high, and thus risk losing him for nothing next summer.
As for Liverpool meeting that evalutation, Klopp also said that his club just will not be excessive spenders, and in making that statement, he took overt digs at Chelsea and Manchester City.
