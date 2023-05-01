Liverpool Team News vs Fulham: Klopp, Thiago, Keita, Firmino

Here is a very interesting facet of Wednesday night’s match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield- the manager himself is “team news” or “squad fitness” issue. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp might have damaged his hamstring in yesterday’s thrilling and wild 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur. He was noticeably in pain after he strained himself in celebrating Diogo Jota’s game-winning goal on the touchline on Sunday.

Hopefully, during tomorrow’s pre-match press conference, he will be asked a question about his own injury status.

Liverpool vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 3, 8pm, Anfield

LFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 76% Fulham 15% Draw 9%

PL Standing: Liverpool 5th, 56 pts Fulham 10th 45 pts

PL Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWD Fulham LLWWL

Liverpool Team News Other than Klopp

Forward Roberto Firmino is a doubt after having missed the last three matches due to an unspecified muscular injury. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara was spotted limping on the team bench yesterday. He was present with the rest of the team on the bench, but he was left off the match day squad entirely. No specific reason was given, but it all sounds like he re-injured himself, potentially.

That would really be a shame, given how he just recovered from a long injury layoff.

It had been expected, or at least anticipated that Naby Keita would resume training late last week, but so far we haven’t seen any photographic evidence that he is actually back. Let’s call him a strong doubt, to say the least, for this clash.

