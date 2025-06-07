Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz

The Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz transfer sagas provide the perfect paradigm as to why we call this “the silly season.” Both players will very likely transfer to Liverpool FC, and we have known that for quite some time. We’ll provide you with the latest updates on both situations here shortly.

But first, a look at how we got here, a state where it feels like transfer narratives are almost becoming living beings within themselves.

Every Liverpool fan waiting for the next update on Wirtz and Kerkez. 😭 pic.twitter.com/0D5uD94Vuy — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 6, 2025

This very popular Liverpool fan account is absolutely correct- he is depicting the prevailing sentiment.

During this time of year, the sports news dead zone of all dead zones, transfer negotiations/signings/rumors/gossip take center stage above all.

And given the vast disparity between how much the transfer process is covered versus how much of actual substance transpires, that Twitter user is all of us.

However, this Twitter user below is also right:

A lot of the idea that Wirtz and Kerkez are dragging on comes from the large amount of speculation and repetition rather than any actual problems. Both seem to be progressing at a good rate but the “saga” is actually just daily or sometimes hourly updates of nothingness. — Dan (@Dan23_92) June 6, 2025

Contract negotiations are not a spectator sport; they’re pure business, with little to no entertainment value. After all, we’re talking major major money here, and that means all the details will need to be sorted out carefully.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have submitted a new and improved offer of €134 million (£113m) to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Their first bid (£109m, which was obviously rejected) was a projection that would have actually broken the club record for a transfer fee.

So this second bid, if accepted, would keep the new record out of reach awhile longer.

🚨 Liverpool are advancing to complete Wirtz deal in next days, here we go soon 🇩🇪 Negotiations at final stages with details being sorted then Wirtz will travel for medical, plan confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9RkJCDjHjZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025



So we’ll see when this gets done, but Fabrizio Romano, the expert on these things, believes it will. Shifting gears, i News reports that the Kerkez talks with AFC Bournemouth have now hit a stand still.

The 21-year-old left back/wing back is valued by the Cherries at £45 million ($61m).

And they refuse to get low-balled by Anfield here.

Like with Wirtz, the Kerkez deal appears to be an inevitability. The Reds incumbent at the position that Kerkez plays sees it happening.

Andy Robertson on Milos Kerkez Deal: “We’re not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done.” “But, until that is done, I’ve not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I’ve got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.” “I’ve had eight… pic.twitter.com/QNSGjsJXlm — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 6, 2025

Robertson, or “Robo” as Jurgen Klopp used to call him, sounds confident that he’ll keep his position, no matter what happens here with the Serbian star-in-the-making.

