Liverpool vs N. Forest Team News: Keita, Yates, Aurier

Liverpool FC have looked a little better lately, and that has re-ignited the narrative that they’re top four contenders. Right. Just Like Manchester United were once league title (and some went even so far as to say quadruple) contenders.

Liverpool are nine points off the pace with just eight left to play, and Newcastle United aren’t stumbling to the finish line, so no, sorry.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Sat April 22, 2023, at 3pm UK at Anfield

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: Go here

Google Result Probability: N. Forest 6% Draw 12% Liverpool 82%

PL Position, Form Guide: N. Forest 18th, 27 pts LLLDL Liverpool 8th, 47 pts WDDLL

One team that does look like it might limp into the run in is Tottenham Hotspur, who the Reds trail by six, so it is still possible that Liverpool can fight on to finish fifth.

Although that would require surpassing both an Aston Villa side that is scorching hot right now and a Brighton team that is much better this season than most people realize.

Hmmmm. Europa League qualification is nothing to get excited about, but even getting that is going to be a massive challenge.

Team News for Both Sides

The following players are ruled out of action for Nottingham Forest:

Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (knee), and Omar Richards (calf).

Meanwhile this Tricky Trees trio are all doubts for this match: Serge Aurier (knock), Ryan Yates (shoulder), Gustavo Scarpa (knee).

No new injury concerns for Liverpool, but the following triad remains out of commission: Stefan Bajcetic (undisclosed injury), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed as to what the specific issue is).

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories