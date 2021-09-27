Liverpool Team News at Porto FC (Champions League): Keita, Thiago

After a disappointing 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League competition, Liverpool FC aim to regroup at Porto in the UEFA Champions League.
The Reds currently sit atop the UCL group after Matchday 1 thanks to a 3-2 win over AC Milan. As for Porto, they drew Atletico Madrid 0-0. (For the Liverpool starting XI Prediction go here)
Injury News
Liverpool are close to full strength heading into Tuesday’s match-up. Naby Keita was back in training Monday after missing out this weekend with a minor injury. He is an option to strengthen the midfield against Porto, but it may not be in a starting role.
The news isn’t as good for Thiago Alcantara. The Spanish midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in mid-September, and was spotted still on crutches. It looks like it will have to be after the international break for his eventual return.
Harvey Elliott is still rehabbing a serious ankle injury and is months away from returning. The rest of the squad is available.
Familiar Foes
Liverpool and Porto have become familiar opponents the past several years in the Champions League. This will be the seventh meeting in the last 13 years between the squads.
The two squads met up in the Round of 16 in 2018, with Liverpool advancing 5-0 on aggregate. They met again in the quarterfinals the next season, but in that match-up, Liverpool advanced 6-1 on aggregate.
Liverpool won the two games at Porto by a combined 9-1 in those two seasons, and they hope for a similar result Tuesday, as they hope to grab a firm control on the group.
Betting Odds
Liverpool enter Tuesday's match-up as -135 road favorites. Porto are receiving +360 to win and +300 to draw.
