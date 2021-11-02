Liverpool Team News vs Atletico Madrid: Keita, Thiago, Milner, Fabinho

Liverpool dropped two points in the league last weekend, losing a 2-0 lead against Brighton, and being forced to settle for a draw. But there is no time to wallow in that, as the page very quickly turns to a tough battle in the UEFA Champions League.
Atletico Madrid come to Anfield on Wednesday night, and after a very tense affair two weeks ago, it should be another tight battle. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
Liverpool is scrambling in the midfield, having a revolving door with injuries. Naby Keita suffered a hamstring injury against Brighton, and will miss a couple of weeks. Also a couple weeks away is James Milner, who also has a muscle injury.
The good news is both Fabinho and Thiago trained fully, and are “in contention” according to Jurgen Klopp. The Brighton game showed Liverpool’s lack of depth in the midfield, and getting those two back will be important. Harvey Elliott is still out with a long-term injury, but the rest of the team is expected to be fit.
Qualifying Scenarios
Liverpool have nine points from nine to start Group B, and sit five points ahead of Atletico and Porto. A win Wednesday advances Liverpool to the knockout stages for the fifth-straight year.
While it wouldn’t result in official qualification, a draw and a FC Porto loss to AC Milan would also put the Reds on the brink, giving them a six-point lead on Porto and a +10 goal differential with two matches to play. So they would be all but through to the knockout round by that point.
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -155 favorites on Wednesday. Atletico are +425 road underdogs, with +320 odds given for a draw.
