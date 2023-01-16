So nice they’ll do it twice! Sort of kind of. Last week Liverpool FC hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers, in a FA Cup third round clash, and the end result was a 2-2 draw. Thus, we need a replay in order to settle this one, and with it, a change of venue.

Let’s take a look at the Liverpool team news situation for this one, in the wake of their disaster showing, in the league, at Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Liverpool vs Wolves FA Cup 3rd Round Replay FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 71, 7:45pm, The Molineux

Stat Zone: Liverpool have been bounced from this competition, in this specific round, four of the past seven times that were defending their title.

Recent Series History: Wolves have lost 11 of their last 14 to Liverpool across all competitions but the other two results were wins, in the FA Cup.

Liverpool Team News

We start, not with some fitness news but transfer talk. According to Football Insider, Liverpool have reached a point where they are ready to let midfielder Naby Keita leave on a free this summer. Anfield had been in talks with the 27-year-old, who moved over from RB Leipzig in 2018, about a possible extension, but the negotiations brought no resolution. Liverpool dropped out of the contract extension talks, and now the Keita camp is free to talk with foreign clubs about a Bosman transfer at the end of his deal in June.

Come end of the season, he’ll be a complete free agent, available to move anywhere for free.

Regarding injury concerns, Darwin Nunez missed out on the 3-0 loss at Brighton due to an unspecified problem. That makes him a doubt for Tuesday night. Elsewhere, youngster Stefan Bajcetic (hip issue) is expected to recover in time to feature in this clash.

So that cover all the “news” items, which supplements the long list of long term injury absentees.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all remain on the sidelines.

