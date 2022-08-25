Liverpool Team News vs Bournemouth: Keita, Jota, Matip, Thiago, Jones

It’s safe to say that Liverpool hasn’t had the start to the season that they would have liked. The Reds were poor in draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. They saved their most insipid performance for last weekend’s match-up with hated rivals Manchester United. They suffered their first loss of the 2022 calendar year, at the hands of the Red Devils, 2-1 at Old Trafford.

It is time to pick up the pieces as they face newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield this Saturday. The Reds couldn’t have picked a better opponent to turn things around against. They have a tremendous record against Bournemouth in the Premier League. They have won each of their last six matches against the Cherries, with an aggregate score of 19-1.

(Update: Liverpool drawn into UCL Group A, along with Napoli, Ajax and Rangers)

Failure to record their first win of the season, against this opponent, will send the Anfield faithful into meltdown, surely.

One of the biggest issues with the Merseyside club, right now, is their injury list. Let’s look at what progress they have made in getting some first team players back into the fold.

Bournemouth at Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Aug 27, 3 pm local, Anfield

Liverpool Starting XI Preview Material: Go Here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 89% Draw 3% Bournemouth victory 8%

Team News

There is absolutely no improvement in the Reds’ injury predicament. Many first team options remain unavailable for Jurgen Klopp to select. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones remain out, with Naby Keita joining the ranks of injured midfielders. Yet again. This is just the latest in a whole host of injuries suffered by the Guinean during his time at Anfield.

This latest injury comes amid rumors of Keita ’s unhappiness at his role within the club. Jurgen Klopp had this to say when asked about his latest injury drama.

‘How it happened, didn’t feel anything in training, walked in then said ‘yeah, there is something’ and then out for, I don’t know, three weeks, four weeks, whatever.’ The frustration was palpable when the Liverpool boss spoke. Elsewhere, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain all remain unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Record signing Darwin Nunez is still suspended. He is serving his second of a three match suspension, following his red card against Crystal Palace. Back up ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher remains out of the reckoning as well.

Stueys Two Cents

This is shaping as a gigantic game for Liverpool. Lose and any remaining confidence in the first team squad will evaporate. Win and they can start putting the pieces together from a devastating opening few weeks of the season.

As a Liverpool fan, I wish I could say I was confident. I am not. Prove me wrong, boys, prove me wrong.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

