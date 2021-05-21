Liverpool Team News vs. Crystal Palace: Keita, Jota, Henderson

It’s been an up-and-down season for Liverpool, but they still control their own destiny heading into the final matchday.
Following a 3-0 win at Burnley, Liverpool moved up into fourth in the table on goal difference. Heading into Sunday’s match with Crystal Palace, a win likely secures Champions League play for a fifth-straight season. For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here.
Injury News
Jurgen Klopp provided no injury updates at his pre-match press conference on Friday. The only question mark is Diogo Jota, who suffered a foot injury against Manchester United. Earlier in the week, Klopp said there was a “tiny, tiny little chance” Jota could play against Palace.
If he is deemed fit enough, he will start on the bench and be an offensive option if needed late. Naby Keita likely won’t be ready, either, as a midfield option.
Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are in good spots with their rehab for next season. There is a chance Henderson is available for the Euros this summer, but nothing is set in stone.
Top-4 scenarios
Liverpool sit fourth in the table with 66 points, ahead of Leicester on goal difference. The two teams are one point behind Chelsea. Liverpool are four ahead of Leicester in GD, so a win by Liverpool means that Leicester must beat Spurs by five to jump them in the table.
Liverpool can also get in with a win and a Chelsea loss or draw.
Fans at Anfield
Liverpool will welcome 10,000 fans to Anfield for the final home match of the season. Liverpool have had some matches with fans this year, with 2,000 allowed for three matches in December, but none in 2021.
Jurgen Klopp spoke on Friday about the importance of having fans in the stands.
“It makes all the difference,” he said.
“We all need support through life. It means if it is a positive criticism, a boost or whatever, we all need that – playing football especially because it’s a game based on a lot of things, but for sure on emotion as well.
“We knew they are there but we were alone (this season). And getting 10,000 of them back is the best news I can imagine.”
Betting Lines
Liverpool come in as -670 favorites on Sunday. Crystal Palace are receiving +1700 odds on a win, with +700 on a draw.
paulmbanks
